Could the Poldark producers Mammoth Screen have found a successor to Aidan Turner’s Cornish romp?

The company has just optioned The Lymond Chronicles, Dorothy Dunnett’s wonderfully complex collection of historical yarns set across Europe in the mid 16th century, and is currently pitching the story to broadcasters for a new drama series, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Written between 1961 and 1975 they are packed with incident and an array of characters.

At the centre is charismatic Scottish nobleman Francis Crawford of Lymond (below), described by one fan as “a dark star whose gravitational charisma pulls in everyone around him”.

Sounds perfect.

And a bit like a certain Ross P as well maybe?