Over the next few months Channel 4 will have the interesting job of casting its new presenters to join Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off.

A senior C4 source tells RadioTimes.com that there is a “comedically large list of possibles” which includes names from the “Channel 4 talent family” – think people like Richard Ayoade and Jimmy Carr – as well as other names not normally associated with the channel.

C4 won’t comment on an intriguing rumour that reaches our ears however: that Miranda Hart and her mother Diana Hart-Dyke are in the frame for hosting.

That is Miranda's real mother, not the fictional one played by Patricia Hodge in her sitcom Miranda. Though the two have met – here they are together for Celebrity Gogglebox, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

The lips of Hart’s agent are also sealed so we’ll have to wait and see.

But as an idea it sounds, well, such fun….