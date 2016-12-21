On Tuesday night, ITV screened an unusual instalment of Emmerdale, seen entirely from the point of view of one character, dementia sufferer Ashley Thomas.

As he wandered the streets of Hotton in his pyjamas, a confused Ashley failed to identify his wife Laurel and other villagers – who were played by different actors when seen through his eyes – as well as his local pub The Woolpack.

It's safe to say viewers were blown away by the episode, praising the writing, the bravery of the script in focusing on such an important issue, and the performance from departing star John Middleton as Ashley.

Huge praise to #Emmerdale tonight for showing how heartbreaking & terrifying dementia is for both the sufferer & their families #Ashley — Rosie (@Winter_Rose007) December 20, 2016

That episode was heart wrenching yet exactly what we needed to see. John Middleton deserves an award. His portray of his illness 👌😢 #Ashley — Moses T. Pienaar (@PienaarMosesT) December 20, 2016

I swear to god if John doesn't get at least one award for this storyline I'm gonna sue #Emmerdale #Ashley — Chloe🏳️🌈 (@Barl0wC0llins) December 20, 2016

And the Best Actor award goes to...John Middleton. At every TV awards ceremony next year. If there's any justice. #Emmerdale — David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) December 20, 2016

#Ashley omg that was so heartbreaking to watch shows how hard it is living with dimetia such a great portrayal from john tonight — Leah 🎄🎄 (@dleah3612) December 20, 2016

One of the most powerful, well written and superbly acted episodes I have ever seen. #emmerdale #Ashley — Paul Cavanagh (@paulcavo74) December 20, 2016

I don't usually have any time for the soaps, but #Ashley's story in #Emmerdale tonight was brilliantly written and executed. And frightening — Brian Keen (@thebriankeen) December 20, 2016

Speaking to This Morning ahead of the episode, Middleton said: "We are showing the world how Ashley sees the world through the distorted lens of his dementia. He thinks he’s fully clothed, but he’s not, he’s in his pyjamas, people are concerned about him but he feels threatened by this and he goes into a shop – he doesn’t know where he is and money doesn’t make any sense anymore…”

“If we do anything with tonight’s story, it's to encourage people that when they see people confused to maybe help. Don’t assume they are just off their head a bit – they may well have some form of dementia.”