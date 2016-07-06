Serial host Sarah Koenig reacts to news of Adnan Syed’s new trial

The journalist was shocked by the latest update: "It was such a longshot, this outcome."

Serial host Sarah Koenig has responded to her podcast subject Adnan Syed being granted a new trial.

The journalist first spoke to Syed, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, on tape over two and a half years ago and investigated the case in minute detail in her podcast.

Syed’s lawyer announced on Thursday that Baltimore judge Martin Welch has now agreed to his request for a new trial.

Koenig shared her reaction to the news in a blog post, writing that she heard about the new trial while Skyping with Serial’s executive producer Julie Synder.

“Both of us did exactly the same involuntary thing of sucking in our breath and then putting our hands over our mouths, ” she wrote.

“We weren’t so much shocked because of the legal arguments, but because it was such a longshot, this outcome.”

She added that this news has been a long time coming – and that the state would be likely to appeal the order for a new trial.

“It has 30 days to respond. In the meantime, Adnan’s attorney, Justin Brown, says he’ll seek bail for Adnan. Presumably Adnan would like to await the next round – and there will be many next rounds – outside of prison.”