Is a Charmed remake in the works?

Holly Marie Combs revealed that the Charmed Ones could be getting back together...

Someone dust off The Book of Shadows, because The Charmed Ones might just be heading back onto our TV screens.

Ten years after the final episode aired, star Holly Marie Combs has teased that her and her co-stars are keen to make a return.

Asked about the possibility of a Charmed revival, Combs, who played witch Piper Halliwell in the long-running fantasy series, said: “People keep talking about it. CBS has the rights to it.”

“I heard they tried to do a pilot a few years back,” the 42-year-old Pretty Little Liars star added, telling Us Weekly: “I know all the girls would like to do it, too.”

Charmed, which followed the Halliwell sisters as they protected the world from evil demons and warlocks, ran for eight years between 1998–2006. Combs starred alongside Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano and later Rose McGowan when Doherty’s character was killed off.

