Formula One Grand Prix Race Calendar 2013
Find out details for every race, including BBC and Sky Sports F1 TV coverage
Sky Sports will broadcast every race of the 2013 F1 season live, with the BBC showing nine live grands prix and extended highlights of every race in this year’s world championship.
The Australian Grand Prix kicks off the season on the weekend of 15-17 March. The F1 circus comes to Silverstone in the UK on 28 June, and the season concludes at Interlagos, Brazil on 24 November. Find out the full details below.
1. Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
15-17 March (race starts 6am GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
2. Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang
22-24 March (race starts 8am GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
3. Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
12-14 April (race starts 8am GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
4. Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
19-21 April (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
5. Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Catalunya
10-12 May (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
6.Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
24-26 May (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
7. Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
7-9 June (race starts 7pm GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
8. British Grand Prix, Silverstone
28-30 June (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
9. German Grand Prix, Nurburgring
5-7 July (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
10. Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring
26-28 July (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
11. Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
23-25 August (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
12. Italian Grand Prix, Monza
6-8 September (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
13. Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
20-22 September (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
14. Korean Grand Prix, Yeongam
4-6 October (race starts 7am GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
15. Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
11-13 October (race starts 7am GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
16. Indian Grand Prix, New Delhi
25-27 October (race starts 9.30am Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1
17. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
1-3 November (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
18. United States Grand Prix, Austin
15-17 November (race starts 7pm GMT Sunday)
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC
19. Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos
22-24 November (race starts 4pm GMT Sunday)
Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1