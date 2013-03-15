Formula One Grand Prix Race Calendar 2013

Sky Sports will broadcast every race of the 2013 F1 season live, with the BBC showing nine live grands prix and extended highlights of every race in this year’s world championship.

The Australian Grand Prix kicks off the season on the weekend of 15-17 March. The F1 circus comes to Silverstone in the UK on 28 June, and the season concludes at Interlagos, Brazil on 24 November. Find out the full details below.

1. Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

15-17 March (race starts 6am GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

2. Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang

22-24 March (race starts 8am GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

3. Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

12-14 April (race starts 8am GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

4. Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

19-21 April (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

5. Spanish Grand Prix, Circuit de Catalunya

10-12 May (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

6.Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

24-26 May (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

7. Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

7-9 June (race starts 7pm GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

8. British Grand Prix, Silverstone

28-30 June (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

9. German Grand Prix, Nurburgring

5-7 July (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

10. Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring

26-28 July (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

11. Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

23-25 August (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

12. Italian Grand Prix, Monza

6-8 September (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

13. Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

20-22 September (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

14. Korean Grand Prix, Yeongam

4-6 October (race starts 7am GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

15. Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

11-13 October (race starts 7am GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

16. Indian Grand Prix, New Delhi

25-27 October (race starts 9.30am Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

17. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

1-3 November (race starts 1pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

18. United States Grand Prix, Austin

15-17 November (race starts 7pm GMT Sunday)

Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on BBC

19. Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos

22-24 November (race starts 4pm GMT Sunday)

Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1