Why You Should Watch… Selling Sunset

What is Selling Sunset about?

If you’re searching for the finer things in life like designer shoes, glitzy post-work drinks and forty million dollar homes, you’re not alone!

But for most of this, this simply isn’t a reality…

However, for the cast of Selling Sunset, that’s just a normal Tuesday.

Netflix’s reality show follows the Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokers in Los Angeles – and these guys are turning over ten million dollar houses by the hour and always looking for the next best thing.

However, Selling Sunset is more than just a show about houses – following a very complex group of friends who have more to say about each other than they do about the homes they are selling.

Always dramatic and always glamorous, Selling Sunset is the perfect piece of escapism.

What shows is Selling Sunset like?

If you like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Made in Chelsea and The Only Way is Essex, we think you’ll like this show.