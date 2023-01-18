The wrestling icon was one half of the legendary Ring of Honour tag team The Briscoes with his sibling Mark.

Ring of Honour legend Jay Briscoe has died in a car crash at the age of 38.

Throughout a career spanning over two decades, Briscoe and Mark dominated the tag team scene, winning the IWGP Tag Team title, the GCW Tag Team title three times, the Impact Tag Team title and the NEVER Openweight Tag Team title twice, amongst many others.

AEW CEO and Ring of Honour owner Tony Khan confirmed the news of Briscoe's death on Twitter, writing: "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

"Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, the fatal crash took place in Laurel, Delaware on Tuesday (17th January), with the star’s two children reportedly hospitalised as a result of the incident, one of whom is said to be in critical condition.

Tributes having been flooding in from WWE stars following the tragic news of Briscoe’s passing.

WWE boss Triple H Tweeted: "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

Fellow WWE star Matt Hardy added: “Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family.”

Meanwhile, WWE champions The Usos said: "RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso."

And WWE’s Sami Zayn wrote: "I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have.

"I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend."