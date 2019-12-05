Trump led 3-1, but 54-year-old Bond stunned the crowd with five consecutive frames to secure a spot in today's action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 9 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 9

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Day 9 – Thursday 5th December

From 2:00pm

Gary Wilson (18) v Nigel Bond (98)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Ding Junhui (16)

From 8:00pm

Michael White (62) v Stephen Maguire (14)

Matthew Stevens (43) v Mark Selby (6)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day's action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out our UK Championship snooker TV guide for exact timings and channel details.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.