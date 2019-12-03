RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 7 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 7

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Tuesday 3rd December

From 2:00pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan (1) v Noppon Saengkham (32)

Ding Junhui (16) v Allister Carter (17)

Liang Wenbo (40) v Eden Sharav (125)

Stephen Maguire (14) v Graeme Dott (19)

From 8:00pm

Yan Bingtao (20) v Jack Lisowski (13)

Michael White (62) v Mark Davis (35)

Martin O'Donnell (38) v Mark Selby (6)

Gary Wilson (18) v Joe Perry (15)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day's action for free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out our UK Championship snooker TV guide for exact timings and channel details.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.