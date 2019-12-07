RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 11 of the UK Championship snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 11

All times approximate.

Saturday 7th December

From 1:00pm

Ding Junhui (16) v Yan Bingtao (20)

From 7:00pm

Stephen Maguire (14) v Mark Allen (7)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the day's action for free on BBC1 from 1:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Check out our UK Championship snooker TV guide for exact timings and channel details.

Eurosport will also show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.