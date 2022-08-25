Why won't Novak Djokovic play at the US Open 2022?

The Serbian superstar is enduring a rollercoaster year as far as the Grand Slam tournaments are concerned.

Novak Djokovic will not feature at the US Open 2022 after US authorities refused to tone down their stringent entry conditions for people who have not received COVID vaccinations.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after travelling to Melbourne for the first major of the year. He was then allowed to take part in Wimbledon and went on to lift the iconic trophy once again.

However, the ATP stripped Wimbledon of ranking points this year due to the All England Club ban on Russian and Belarusian players from entering the tournament.

Djokovic has slid down the rankings since his Wimbledon victory, from undisputed world No. 1 to No. 6, and has missed numerous Stateside tournaments this year.

Why isn't Novak Djokovic playing at the US Open 2022?

Djokovic had hoped that authorities would have relaxed their stance on unvaccinated foreigners entering the country, but this has not happened.

The country's current COVID rules state that all foreigners must be fully vaccinated to be permitted entry.

Djokovic wrote on Twitter: "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.