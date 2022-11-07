A number of top female tennis players will unite with their compatriots in a battle for the trophy.

The Billie Jean King Cup will pit some of the finest tennis players in the world against one another in a national team matchplay format.

Great Britain are without Emma Raducanu due to injury, but boast Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter and Heather Watson among their line-up.

Team USA boast the strongest line-up of the finalists based on WTA Rankings. World No.3 Jessica Pegula, No.4 Coco Gauff and No.11 Madison Keys are all in the fold.

However, if the women's game has taught us anything in recent years, it's that ranking counts for very little, with few truly dominant forces and highly unpredictable results all adding up to thrilling tournaments.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 tennis tournament.

When is the Billie Jean King Cup 2022?

The tournament starts on Tuesday 8th November 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 13th November 2022.

How to watch and live stream Billie Jean King Cup in the UK

The tournament will be shown live on BT Sport throughout the week.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Great Britain matches will also be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

Billie Jean King Cup 2022 schedule

Group stage: Tuesday 8th – Friday 11th November

Semi-finals: Saturday 12th November

Final: Sunday 13th November

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 held?

The Billie Jean King Cup finals will be held at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

The venue can hold 8,200 fans and will be buzzing as some of the world's top female tennis players showcase their talents for their nations.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is released on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.