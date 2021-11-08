How to watch ATP Finals 2021 tennis: TV channel and live stream

The ATP Finals 2021 are just around the corner with eight of the finest tennis players in the world gearing up to play in the traditional season-closing ATP Tour event.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has clinched the year-end top spot and will be determined to make his dominance count in the Finals this November.

Reigning champion is No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev, who has enjoyed another strong year, and he will be determined to end 2021 on a high by defending his title.

Regular participants Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will miss the 2021 event through long-term injuries, but there’s still an impressive, youthful clutch of players involved.

Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud will hope to make the most of their ATP Finals debuts this time around, while rising superstar Jannik Sinner narrowly missed out on a place. He joins Cam Norrie as an alternate should one of the eight pull out prior to the event.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the ATP Finals 2021 tennis tournament.

When is the ATP Finals 2021?

The tournament starts on Sunday 14th November 2021 and runs until Sunday 21st November 2021.

How to watch and live stream ATP Finals in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis players around strutting their stuff in the US.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

ATP Finals 2021 schedule

ATP Men’s Singles and Doubles

Round robin – Sunday 14th until Friday 19th November

Semi-finals – Saturday 20th November

Final – Sunday 21st November

ATP Finals 2021 players

Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Andrey Rublev Matteo Berrettini Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud

Where is the ATP Finals 2021 held?

The tournament is held at Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy for the very first time in 2021.

The ATP Finals have been synonymous with the O2 Arena in London over the last decade for British fans, but the 12-edition stint in Greenwich is over.

