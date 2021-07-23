When does Andy Murray play next at the Olympics?

British tennis player Andy Murray will be hoping for a third gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, as he heads to Japan’s capital as part of Team GB.

Murray, who remains the only Singles tennis player to win consecutive golds at two Olympics, is a former world number one who has struggled with persistent injuries in recent years.

The player, who also previously won a silver medal for Mixed Doubles, will be competing in both the Singles and in the Men’s Doubles, alongside Joe Salisbury in the latter.

Other key players to watch out for will be Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, also competing in the Men’s Singles tournament, while Naomi Osaka will be representing her home nation in the Women’s Singles.

For further matches to keep an eye out for, you can find out what else is on with our guide to the Olympics on TV today.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Andy Murray compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

When does Andy Murray play next at 2020 Olympics?

Andy Murray will next play on 24th July on Court 5 at approximately 3pm (UK time), where he will be competing in the Men’s Doubles.

For full details, you can check out our complete guide to the Tokyo Olympics tennis schedule, with a guide to the order of play and how to watch at home.

Andy Murray next match

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury will compete together in the Men’s Doubles on Saturday 24th July, where they will play against France’s Men’s Doubles team.

The French opponents Murray and Salisbury will face are Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, neither of whom are competing for France in the Men’s Singles.

The French players were previously paired at the 2019 Australia Open, where they won the Career Grand Slam.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.