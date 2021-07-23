Team GB athletes at the Olympics today – British stars to watch

Team GB have arrived in Tokyo ready to bring home a bulging medal haul from the 2020 Olympic Games.

Seasoned stalwarts are ready for more, rising stars are ready to shine, and household names are ready to be born throughout the competition.

With so much going on, with a staggering 339 medal events to keep track of across 33 sports, totalling 50 disciplines, we’re on hand to help you follow the British hopefuls throughout their journey.

RadioTimes.com brings you highlighted British stars in action at the Olympics today, including how to watch them and the events they are striving to bring home the gold medals in.

We’ll be rounding up a number of highlighted stars each day, but make sure to keep track across all of our Olympics coverage to ensure you don’t miss a moment of Team GB success.

Team GB athletes at the Olympics today (Saturday 24th July)

Seonaid McIntosh – Shooting: 10m Air Rifle

From 2:45am on BBC One / discovery+

Scottish star Mcintosh holds the world record in 300m rifle prone, but she will be getting relatively up close and personal with the stationary target in this event. This is her first Olympic Games and she could be a strong medal shout after picking up silver in this event at the 2019 World Cup.

Geraint Thomas, Simon Yates, Adam Yates, Tao Geoghegan Hart – Cycling: Men’s Road Race

From 3am on BBC One / discovery+

A clutch of famous names will go into battle for glory in the men’s road race. There’s barely anything to separate the British riders, with all four expected to be in and around medal contention.

Andy Murray/Joe Salisbury – Tennis: Men’s Doubles First Round

From 3am on BBC / discovery+

We all saw a sight we’d longed to see at Wimbledon this year: Andy Murray simply playing tennis again. Less than a month after his exit from SW19, he’s back in action in both the Men’s Singles and Doubles tennis competitions in Tokyo.

Team GB v Japan – Football: Women’s Group Stage

From 11:30am on BBC One / discovery+

Following a 2-0 win over Chile in their opening game, Team GB will be determined to press home their early advantage with a victory over the host nation Japan. Team GB will fancy their chances at going all the way in 2021.

Adam Peaty – Swimming: Men’s 100m Breaststroke Heats

From 11am on BBC One / discovery+

Simply, Adam Peaty doesn’t receive the mainstream attention Adam Peaty deserves. The 26-year-old boasts an extraordinary 41 medals across a variety of championships. He has one gold and one silver Olympic medal to his name, while he only boasts one colour medal at the European Championships – 16 goal medals, to be precise. Expect him to breeze the heats.

