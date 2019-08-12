Titled Take Us Home: Leeds United, the docu-series, which follows the club’s trajectory from Champions League heroes to the brink of extinction after they placed 13th in the 2017-18 season, will drop on 16th August.

Prime Video will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the arrival of head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who returns to the Premier League after a 15 year absence. His track record is exemplary. After famously managing the national teams in Argentina and Chile as well as European clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille – he soon got Leeds back to the top end of the Championship.

Narrated by avid Leeds United fan Russell Crowe, the docu-series follows the highs and lows of the season; getting testimonies from dedicated fans, exclusive footage from the players and the inside scoop on ’spygate’ – which saw the club fined £200,000 after Bielsa was accused of sending staff to spy on other football teams.

The controversial uncontested goal against Aston Villa in April will also be looked at through a close lens.

More like this

“Take Us Home: Leeds United joins the great collection of live sports and behind-the-scenes docu-series on Prime Video,” said Chris Bird, EU Head of Content, Prime Video. “We saw that All or Nothing: Manchester City was a hit not only with Man City fans, but also football fans across the UK and around the world, so we’re excited to give Prime members an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into a fascinating year in Leeds United’s history.”

“We are proud to partner with Amazon Prime Video to present this exciting documentary that chronicles a remarkable season in the history of Leeds United,” said Andrea Radrizzani, Chairman of Leeds United and the Eleven Sports Group. “Last season, with Marcelo at the helm, we made huge strides in putting Leeds United back on the map and reconnecting the club with our local community and wider fanbase. We are delighted to be able to share a unique, behind the scenes perspective on the ups and downs, the emotion and the intimate moments that makes this club so special.”

Advertisement

Take Us Home: Leeds United launches on Prime Video on Friday 16th August