Who won the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl with 31-20 final score over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs had trailed 20-10 but struck back with three touchdowns in the final quarter to seal the deal.

Who won Super Bowl MVP?

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP following his role in the climax of the game.

More like this

The 24-year-old rising star had failed to hit the right notes for most of the game with two interceptions capping off a poor first half on a personal level.

But like all great players, Mahomes didn't quit.

The young gun fired several devastating throws upfield for the Chiefs, resulting in two touchdown passes with just minutes left on the clock.

Who performed the Super Bowl halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed in the Super Bowl halftime show.

The duo cracked out a medley of their greatest hits including 'Hips Don't Lie' and 'On The Floor' much to the delight of the crowd in Miami.

It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without an iconic viral moment. Introducing Shakira memes...

Watch Super Bowl highlights on TV

Fans can tune in to watch Super Bowl highlights for free on NFL This Week on BBC Two from 11:15pm.

Advertisement

How to live stream Super Bowl highlights

You can also live stream the highlights via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.