"Everton devoted his life to snooker and covered the some of the sport's most historic moments as a broadcaster and journalist."

The news comes as snooker players at the British Open are this week competing for the Clive Everton Trophy, which was named in his honour two years ago.

Everton was born in September 1937 in Worcester, and first worked as a teacher before moving into freelance journalism.

He wrote for publications including Birmingham Post, Birmingham Evening Mail, The Times and The Sunday Telegraph, not just covering cue sports but also tennis, football and rugby.

He founded the magazine Snooker Scene, which he edited for 51 years.

Everton also worked as a broadcaster for the BBC for 30 years, starting on BBC radio in 1972, before making the transition to TV in 1978, to present the World Snooker Championship that year.

Additionally, he worked as snooker correspondent for The Guardian, and wrote over 20 books on cue sports.

Everton didn't just write about cue sports but he also played them, reaching the 1975 and 1977 world amateur billiards semi-finals and becoming ninth in the world billiards rankings, and 47th in the world snooker rankings.

In 2017, he was inducted into the Snooker Hall of Fame at the annual Snooker Awards, while he was appointed MBE in Queen Elizabeth's 2019 Birthday Honours.

Tributes to Everton has flooded in since the news of his passing, with commentator and friend David Hendon saying in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "I have some very sad news. Clive Everton has passed away at the age of 87. A giant of broadcasting and journalism.

"A much valued colleague and friend. We all owe him so much. The Voice of Snooker is silent now but will forever be remembered by the sport he loved."

Meanwhile, 2010 world champion Neil Robertson said in a post: "So sad. A voice I had heard many times from when I used to get video tapes of snooker sent to Australia as a kid.

"Meeting and [having] him commentate on my first televised matches meant so much. It made me feel part of the snooker family.

"Clive, I’m sure, was an inspiration to many of the great commentators we have today and warmed the hearts of millions watching at home. RIP."