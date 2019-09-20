The Cherry and Whites finished second in 2018 – six points adrift of St Helens – but confidently racked up a shut-out win over Castleford Tigers (14-0) in the play-offs and beat Wigan Warriors 12-4 to claim the crown.

Standing in Wigan’s way of another deep play-off run are the Salford Red Devils.

Ian Watson’s side have enjoyed a stunning turnaround from last season when they narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship by way of winning the qualifiers table in 2018.

The Red Devils bounced back with a marvellous campaign in large part down to the unstoppable Jackson Hastings who has recorded 35 assists in the Super League this season, 14 more than the next highest creator.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils game on TV and online.

What time is the Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils game?

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 20th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Salford will be the happier of the sides following the campaign.

The Warriors haven’t kicked on from winning the 2018 Super League as they might have hoped, while the Red Devils have been shocked into life – and then some – but their flirtation with relegation.

However, big game experience counts for so much in ties like this.

Neutrals may plump for the Red Devils to continue their immense run, but the Warriors are by no means finished this season and will look to churn out a low-scoring, highly-efficient result at the DW.

Prediction: Wigan Warriors win