The game is expected to go ahead despite Rugby World Cup matches being cancelled this weekend due to a typhoon in Japan.

Uruguay have one win to their name – a narrow victory over Fiji – but will be playing for pride on the final day of the Pools.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Uruguay game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Uruguay?

Wales v Uruguay will kick off at 9:15am on Sunday 13th October 2019.

Where is Wales v Uruguay?

The game will take place at Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto City. Capacity: 30,228

How to watch and live stream Wales v Uruguay

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Welsh-language channel S4C will also broadcast the game, as they have done with all Wales matches.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.