What channel is Wales v Fiji Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Wales will hope to bounce back from a tricky period with a moral-boosting display against Fiji this weekend following two hard defeats.

The Welsh were destroyed 54-16 by New Zealand in their opening Autumn Internationals clash this year, before falling to a narrow 23-18 defeat to world champions South Africa in their last outing.

Wayne Pivac’s men are adjusting to life without the talismanic Alun Wyn Jones who will be sidelined for months after picking up a shoulder injury against the All-Blacks.

The 2021 Six Nations champions now take on Fiji before rounding off the Autumn Internationals with another big test against Australia.

Fiji have played very little rugby throughout the COVID era. They only played once in 2020 after forfeiting three Autumn Nations Cup matches due to an outbreak among their squad. They have been thrashed twice by New Zealand but defeated Spain so far in 2021.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Fiji on TV and online.

When is Wales v Fiji on TV?

Wales v Fiji will take place on Sunday 14th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Fiji will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Australia.

What TV channel is Wales v Fiji on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v Fiji online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Fiji team news

Wales: TBC

Fiji: TBC

