Gatland's successor Wayne Pivac will be given a warm welcome at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff for his first game of the new era.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Barbarians game on TV and online.

What time is Wales v Barbarians?

Wales v Barbarians will kick off at 2:45pm on Saturday 30th November 2019.

How to watch Wales v Barbarians on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4.

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.