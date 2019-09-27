Namibia come into this clash having lost 47-22 to Italy last time out and face an uphill battle to keep the South Africans at bay.

Indeed, Namibia haven't played South Africa since an 87-0 defeat in the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Namibian rugby has developed a lot since then but they remain heavy underdogs against a side that will expect to at least make the semi-finals in Japan this autumn.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the South Africa v Namibia game on TV and online.

What time is South Africa v Namibia?

South Africa v Namibia will kick off at 10:45am on Saturday 28th September 2019.

Where is South Africa v Namibia?

The game will take place at City of Toyota Stadium, Toyota. Capacity: 45,000

How to watch and live stream South Africa v Namibia

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 10:30am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool B - Rugby World Cup fixtures

South Africa v Namibia

Saturday 28th September

New Zealand v Canada

Wednesday 2nd October

South Africa v Italy

Friday 4th October

New Zealand v Namibia

Sunday 6th October

South Africa v Canada

Tuesday 8th October

New Zealand v Italy

Saturday 12th October

Namibia v Canada

Sunday 13th October