Gloucester trailed Saracens by ten points in third and head into the semi-finals as underdogs.

Fans across the country will be desperate to tune in as the Premiership draws to an explosive close, but how can you watch the drama unfold?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Saracens v Gloucester Rugby on TV and online.

What time is Saracens v Gloucester Rugby?

Saracens v Gloucester Rugby will kick off at 1:30pm on Saturday 25th May 2019.

How to watch Saracens v Gloucester Rugby on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Saracens have the home advantage, the pedigree and scored more points during the season than any other team while only Exeter conceded fewer.

On paper this is only going one way, but in the last six games, no team has recorded more points than Gloucester.

They will relish the underdog status and make this a far narrower, far more awkward encounter for Saracens that they would like.

Prediction: Saracens win

