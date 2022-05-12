The teams have been to four finals combined over the last seven years but neither has managed to hoist the trophy high. Who will book their place in the final in a bid to end the drought?

Racing 92 and La Rochelle will be aiming to go further than they ever have before in the Heineken Champions Cup this year.

La Rochelle were last season's runners-up as they were narrowly defeated 22-17 by Toulouse in front of a restricted crowd at Twickenham.

They have overcome Bordeaux and Montpellier to reach this semi-final clash between two teams desperate to add silverware to their cabinet.

Racing 92 have reached three of the last six finals and lost them all, but 2021/22 has offered plenty of evidence to suggest they could go all the way.

They topped Pool A with four victories out of four and powered beyond Stade Francais and Sale Sharks to reach the final four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Racing 92 v La Rochelle on TV and online.

When is Racing 92 v La Rochelle?

Racing 92 v La Rochelle will take place on Sunday 15th May 2022.

This is the second of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final matches going ahead this weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Racing 92 v La Rochelle will kick off at 3pm.

The other semi-final clash between Leinster and Toulouse will kick off at 3pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Racing 92 v La Rochelle on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 2:30pm in a big victory for sport fans who can tune in on free-to-air TV.

Alternatively, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Racing 92 v La Rochelle online

You can watch the match live on All 4 for free or a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular BT Sport subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

