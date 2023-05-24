The top two sides in the table have deservedly fought their way to this showpiece encounter. Saracens finished top of the tree with Sale Sharks breathing down their necks.

Saracens face Sale Sharks in the Premiership Rugby final in front of an inevitably raucous Twickenham crowd this weekend.

Saracens return to the final one year on from their narrow defeat to Leicester Tigers, though they will be galvanised to not squander their opportunity this time around.

Last year they were underdogs, but this time around, Saracens are the favourites to beat Sale - though the result is anything but a foregone conclusion.

Saracens triumphed 33-22 in the teams' first meeting this season, before Sale racked up an identical 11-point margin of victory in a 35-24 win just two months ago.

Both teams looked strong in their semi-final encounters as Saracens crushed Northampton Saints 38-15, while Sale churned out a 21-13 win over reigning champions Leicester, with more than half of their points coming from the boot of George Ford. Who will go all the way to glory at Twickenham?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Saracens v Sale Sharks on TV and online.

When is Saracens v Sale Sharks?

Saracens v Sale Sharks will take place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

What time is kick-off?

Saracens v Sale Sharks will begin at 3pm, a primetime slot for a blockbuster clash.

What TV channel is Saracens v Sale Sharks?

The game will be shown live on ITV in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV.

You can tune in for all the build-up on the main ITV1 channel or online via ITVX.

Alternatively, the match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Saracens v Sale Sharks online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Saracens v Sale Sharks odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the men's match:

Saracens (4/7) Sale Sharks (6/4)*

