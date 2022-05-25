Lyon were the only undefeated team in any of the three pools and overcame Worcester Warriors, Glasgow Warriors and Wasps to reach the showpiece game.

It's an all-French affair in the European Challenge Cup final as Lyon face Toulon in Marseille this weekend.

Their 20-18 victory over Wasps was a narrow one but few can deny Lyon have earned their place in the final with one last hurdle to clear.

Toulon were seeded second, behind Lyon, following the pool stage as they enjoyed three wins in four matches to start their campaign.

They looked convincing to defeat Benetton in the first knockout round before toppling London Irish by a solitary point. Toulon earned their place in the final with a 25-16 win over Saracens, largely thanks to a pair of first-half tries from Gabin Villiere.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon v Toulon on TV and online.

When is Lyon v Toulon?

Lyon v Toulon will take place on Friday 27th May 2022.

The game takes place at Stade Velodrome, the 67,000-capacity home of Olympique de Marseille football club.

What time is kick-off?

Lyon v Toulon will kick off at 8pm.

You should also check out Leinster v La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final also taking place at Stade Velodrome this weekend.

What TV channel is Lyon v Toulon on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Lyon v Toulon online

Lyon v Toulon odds

