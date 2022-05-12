The URC top dogs won three of their Pool A clashes before progressing to the knockout rounds where they comfortably swept aside Connacht and Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Leicester.

Leinster will be backed by over 30,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium for their Heineken Champions Cup showdown with reigning champions Toulouse.

The Irish unit are favourites to win the Heineken Champions Cup but their opposition simply don't know how to roll over as proven by last year's heroic triumph.

Toulouse, who sit sixth in the Top 14, are an outside bet to defend their trophy but will take great heart from last year's result and the scalps they have already claimed in this tournament.

The French side defeated Ulster by a single point over two legs in the Round of 16 before squeezing past Munster via the dreaded penalty shootout after a 24-24 draw.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leinster v Toulouse on TV and online.

When is Leinster v Toulouse?

Leinster v Toulouse will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

This is the first of the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final matches going ahead this weekend.

What time is kick-off?

Leinster v Toulouse will kick off at 3pm.

The other semi-final clash between Racing 92 and La Rochelle will kick off at 3pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leinster v Toulouse on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:45pm.

How to live stream Leinster v Toulouse online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leinster v Toulouse odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leinster (1/4) Draw (25/1) Toulouse (3/1)*

