It's less than a year since Saracens confirmed their promotion back to the top flight but their spell in the Championship seems a long way away now as they're just 80 minutes from being crowned English champions for a sixth time.

All eyes will be on Twickenham on Saturday as Leicester Tigers and Saracens, two of the country's most decorated clubs, meet in the 2021/22 Rugby Premiership final.

Owen Farrell's side finished the regular season in second and beat 2020/21 winners Harlequins 34-17 in the semi-final despite seeing three players sent to the sin bin during the game at StoneX Stadium.

They'll need to be more disciplined on Saturday as they come up against the only side that finished above them in the Rugby Premiership this season.

No club have won more Rugby Premiership titles than Leicester (eight) but they're looking to end a nine-year drought – with their last triumph coming in 2013 – after beating Northampton 27-14 to book their place at Twickenham.

The Tigers were fighting relegation two years ago but have already written their names into the history books in 2021/22 by becoming the first team to go through the entire season at the top of the table.

Victory for either side would complete a remarkable turnaround after a testing few years for the two titans of the English game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Saracens on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Saracens?

Leicester v Saracens will take place on Saturday 18th June 2022.

The game takes place at Twickenham, the 82,000-capacity home of English rugby.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Saracens will kick off at 3pm.

You should also check out England v Barbarians, taking place at Twickenham this weekend too.

What TV channel is Leicester v Saracens on?

The game will be broadcast live on on BT Sport 1 from 2pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leicester v Saracens online

You can watch the match live without signing up to a contract via a BT Sport monthly pass.

Regular BT Sport subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

