Neither side is a stranger to the showpiece game with one of the sides having featured in three of the last four finals, though they have never faced each other in the final of this competition.

La Rochelle and Leinster face off in the Heineken Champions Cup final in Marseille this weekend.

Leinster are aiming to add a fifth victory in this competition to their trophy cabinet which would draw them level with Toulouse – who they demolished 40-17 in the semi-finals – for the most Heineken Champions Cup titles.

The Irish side have been largely untroubled throughout the entire competition. Their only defeat of the whole campaign was a 28-0 loss to Montepellier as a penalty for cancelling the game due to a COVID outbreak.

La Rochelle were runners-up last year and enter this final with a combination of confidence and caution. They are the underdogs despite going unbeaten in this edition of the tournament.

When is La Rochelle v Leinster?

La Rochelle v Leinster will take place on Saturday 28th May 2022.

The game takes place at Stade Velodrome, the 67,000-capacity home of Olympique de Marseille football club.

What time is kick-off?

La Rochelle v Leinster will kick off at 4:45pm.

What TV channel is La Rochelle v Leinster on?

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 4:15pm in a big victory for sport fans who can tune in on free-to-air TV.

Alternatively, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 4pm.

How to live stream La Rochelle v Leinster online

You can watch the match live on All 4 for free or a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular BT Sport subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

La Rochelle v Leinster odds

