South Africa finished second in Pool B and are pitted against Japan, who will relish the challenge of taking another big scalp.

During the two sides' first ever meeting, Japan beat South Africa 34-32 in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stages, which will give them great confidence about maintaining their remarkable run.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Japan v South Africa game on TV and online.

What time is Japan v South Africa?

Japan v South Africa will kick off at 11:15am on Sunday 20th October 2019.

Where is Japan v South Africa?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream Japan v South Africa

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

