  5. What channel is Italy v Wales Six Nations 2021 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Check out how to watch Italy v Wales live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.

Wales Six Nations 2021

Published:

Wales hope to place themselves firmly in the driving seat for an unlikely Six Nations 2021 title win with a victory over Italy this weekend.

Wayne Pivac’s men weren’t fancied pre-tournament but wins over Ireland and Scotland were followed up with a comprehensive victory over England to secure pole position with two weeks remaining.

Wales may not have hit top gear in the tournament but they have found effective ways to win games and could go into their final showdown with a 100 per cent record.

Only France remain undefeated alongside Wales, though they have only played twice due to their Scotland game being called off following a COVID outbreak.

Wales face Italy, the whipping boys of the tournament, and will hope for another confident victory without any drama.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Wales on TV and online.

When is Italy v Wales on TV?

Italy v Wales will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021.

Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.

There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including England v France.

What TV channel is Italy v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV and S4C from 1:30pm.

How to live stream Italy v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Italy v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

Italy v Wales team news

Italy: Thursday 2pm

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Jonathan Davies, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (C), Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Jake Ball, Aaron Wainwright, Lloyd Williams, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.

Italy v Wales odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Italy +25 (1/1) Draw (16/1) Wales -25 (1/1)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Italy v Wales prediction

Unfortunately for Italy, this one feels like another formality. To their credit, they’ve picked up double figures in each of their three games so far, though conceding 40+ in each hasn’t exactly boosted their cause.

Wales announced their team two days earlier than expected, showing that Pivac is eager to get on with the game and rack up another win. Barring a freak off-day, this should be a comfortable victory by 20-30 points.

Our prediction: Wales win

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Six Nations fixtures on TV guide.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.

