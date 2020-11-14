They lost narrowly to Ireland and England in their opening matches but went on a streak to beat Italy, hotly-fancied France and, after the restart, Wales.

Italy endured another testing campaign as they fell to five straight defeats and a points difference of -134.

They produced a spirited performance against France to prove they do have mettle in their squad, but results are what truly matter and Scotland's 17-0 win over Italy earlier in the Six Nations doesn't bode well for their chances here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Italy v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Italy v Scotland on TV?

Italy v Scotland will take place on Saturday 14th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Italy v Scotland will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Italy v Scotland on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels, but you can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Italy v Scotland online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 12pm.

Italy v Scotland team news

Italy: TBC

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe; Duncan Weir, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Stuart McInally, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: George Turner, Oli Kebble, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Nick Haining, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, James Lang, Blair Kinghorn.

