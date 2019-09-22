Their results in Dublin and Cardiff will have banished memories of a dire day at the office when they were defeated 57-15 by England at Twickenham in August.

Scotland beat Georgia twice and recorded a home win against France despite also being toppled 32-3 in Paris last month.

They remain very much outsiders to make an impact in this tournament, though Ireland are part of the chasing pack behind the hot contenders including New Zealand and South Africa.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ireland v Scotland game on TV and online.

What time is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 8:45am on Sunday 22nd September 2019.

Where is Ireland v Scotland?

The game will take place at International Stadium, Yokohama. Capacity: 72,327

How to watch and live stream Ireland v Scotland

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool A – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Japan v Russia

Friday 20th September

Ireland v Scotland

Sunday 22nd September

Russia v Samoa

Tuesday 24th September

Japan v Ireland

Saturday 28th September

Scotland v Samoa

Monday 30th September

Ireland v Russia

Thursday 3rd October

Japan v Samoa

Saturday 5th October

Scotland v Russia

Wednesday 9th October

Ireland v Samoa

Saturday 12th October

Japan v Scotland

Sunday 13th October