What channel is Ireland v Japan Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Johnny Sexton dons green for the 100th time this weekend as Ireland face Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It’s a momentous day for captain Sexton who will be determined to make sure his Irish team make amends for a shock defeat to Japan in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the last time the sides met.

Japan – who were on home soil – triumphed 19-12 over Ireland and impressed throughout the tournament, though this is a more settled Ireland they have to contend with here.

Coach Andy Farrell has gradually improved his team and has now won five matches in a row, including their last three encounters of the 2021 Six Nations against Italy, Scotland and England.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Japan on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Japan on TV?

Ireland v Japan will take place on Saturday 6th November 2021.

Check out our Autumn Internationals on TV guide for the latest times and information for every match.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v Japan will kick off at 1pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v Tonga.

What TV channel is Ireland v Japan on?

Good news! Ireland v Japan will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Channel 4.

That means free-to-air rugby will return to your screens this weekend.

Coverage begins at 12:30pm, presented by Lee McKenzie.

How to live stream Ireland v Japan online

You can tune in to watch the match via All 4 for free online and on the move.

Fans can access the streaming service on a range of devices from TV apps to laptops to smartphones and tablets.

Ireland v Japan team news

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Low; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

Japan: Kotaro Matsushima; Dylan Riley, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita; Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Keita Inagaki, Atsushi Sakate, Koo Ji-won, Jack Cornelsen, James Moore, Ben Gunter, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Kazuki Himeno.

Replacements: Yusuke Niwai, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

