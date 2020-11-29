Even then, England must lose convincingly to Wales if Ireland are to stand any chance of reaching the final.

Andy Farrell's men are anticipated to hold up their end of the bargain with Georgia the rank outsiders in the tournament.

They were smashed 18-0 by Wales before a 40-0 crushing at the hands of England. Ireland are expected to record a similarly convincing rout, but need Wales to shock the English on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Georgia on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Georgia on TV?

Ireland v Georgia will take place on Sunday 29th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Ireland v Georgia will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this week including Wales v England.

What TV channel is Ireland v Georgia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Ireland v Georgia online

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ireland v Georgia team news

Ireland: Stockdale, Earls, Farrell, McCloskey, Keenan, Burns, Murray, Bealham, Herring, Porter, Henderson, James Ryan (captain), Beirne, Connors, Stander.

Replacements: Heffernan, Healy, John Ryan, Roux, O'Mahony, Marmion, Byrne, Daly.

Georgia: TBC

Replacements: TBC

