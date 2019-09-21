Argentina have won 10 of the last 16 meetings between the sides, though their last encounter saw France romp to a 27-0 victory in 2016.

France are fresh from big warm-up victories over Italy and Scotland, and will be confident of progressing beyond Pool C this time around.

However, Argentina could be a thorn in their side with two semi-final appearances in the last three tournaments.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the France v Argentina game on TV and online.

What time is France v Argentina?

France v Argentina will kick off at 8:15am on Saturday 21st September 2019.

Where is France v Argentina?

The game will take place at Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo. Capacity: 49,970

How to watch and live stream France v Argentina

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C – Rugby World Cup fixtures

England v Tonga

Sunday 22nd September

England v USA

Thursday 26th September

Argentina v Tonga

Saturday 28th September

France v USA

Wednesday 2nd October

England v Argentina

Saturday 5th October

France v Tonga

Sunday 6th October

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Sunday 13th October