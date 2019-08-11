England will play Wales twice, with a trip to Cardiff next weekend, before taking on Ireland at Twickenham and Italy at St James’ Park in Newcastle to round off the warm-ups.

Jones will hope his squad can put their Six Nations defeat to the visitors earlier this year to the back of their minds and focus on the task in hand.

England are considered among the top contenders to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time since 2003, and will hope to fire a warning shot at Wales on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Wales game on TV and online.

What time is the England v Wales game?

England v Wales will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 11th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream England v Wales

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Sky customers can individual sport channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.