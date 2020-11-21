And Ireland may well be out for revenge, having lost to England earlier in the year in the Six Nations, a result which went some way to eventually securing the tournament victory for the English side.

The brand new Autumn Nations Cup got off to a promising start, and this looks like being another tasty fixture, despite the continued absence of fans in the stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Ireland on TV and online.

When is England v Ireland on TV?

England v Ireland will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

England v Ireland will kick off at 3pm.

There are several other Autumn Nations Cup rugby games taking place this weekend including Scotland v France and Wales v Georgia.

What TV channel is England v Ireland on?

There's more than one way to watch the match – including on Channel 4, with live coverage beginning at 2:15pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off.

You can also watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v Ireland online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

You can also live stream the match via All 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Ireland team news

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonathan Joseph, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (c), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Joe Launchbury, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 George Ford, 23 Max Malins.

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Keith Earls, 13 Chris Farrell, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 1 Cian Healy, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Andrew Porter, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 James Ryan, 6 CJ Stander, 7 Peter O'Mahony, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Will Connors, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Billy Burns, 23 Jacob Stockdale.

