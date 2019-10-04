They face an inconsistent Uruguay side who narrowly beat Fiji but fell heavy against Georgia in their most recent outing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Australia v Uruguay game on TV and online.

What time is Australia v Uruguay?

Australia v Uruguay will kick off at 6:15am on Saturday 5th October 2019.

Where is Australia v Uruguay?

The game will take place at Oita Stadium, Oita. Capacity: 40,000

How to watch and live stream Australia v Uruguay

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture not he evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool D – Rugby World Cup fixtures

Georgia v Fiji

Thursday 3rd October

Australia v Uruguay

Saturday 5th October

Wales v Fiji

Wednesday 9th October

Australia v Georgia

Friday 11th October

Wales v Uruguay

Sunday 13th October