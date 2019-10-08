Argentina are out of the tournament following France's win over Tonga, but will hope to record a final win in Japan before heading home.

USA have put just 16 points on the board in two games, against England and France, and will hope to make some kind of impact against the smaller teams in Pool C in the shape of Argentina and Tonga.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Argentina v USA game on TV and online.

More like this

What time is Argentina v USA?

Argentina v USA will kick off at 5:45am on Wednesday 9th October 2019.

Where is Argentina v USA?

The game will take place at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya City. Capacity: 25,600

How to watch and live stream Argentina v USA

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 5:15am.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to watch Rugby World Cup highlights

ITV are showing full highlights of every Rugby World Cup fixture on the evening of each day of action.

Most highlights shows will take place around 7:30pm, though occasional days may differ.

For exact timings, check out our RadioTimes.com TV listings page.

Pool C - Rugby World Cup fixtures

Argentina v USA

Wednesday 9th October

England v France

Saturday 12th October

USA v Tonga

Advertisement

Sunday 13th October