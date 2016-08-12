A group of burly Fijian rugby players gather in a circle, eyes shut tight, heads thrown back and tears streaming down their cheeks, as they sing a hymn of victory.



This was the scene yesterday at the Deodoro Stadium in Rio, where the Fiji Men’s Rugby Sevens made history, beating Great Britain to gold in the first game of its kind at the Olympics.

The hymn is called “E Da Sa Qaqa”, and is a gospel song that translates to “We Are Winners Because Of This World”.