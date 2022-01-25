NFL Playoffs on TV: Schedule, dates and UK times

Last weekend saw Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated in back-to-back days, meaning this will be the first Championship game weekend since 2009 without either superstar quarterback in attendance.

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the AFC and NFC Championship games to determine who will reach the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs toppled the Buffalo Bills in one of the best matches across the league in recent seasons.

They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals are aiming for their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988 and have never won the hallowed prize.

In the NFC Championship game, the LA Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers at their home ground, SoFi Stadium. If they are victorious, they will return to their arena on home soil for the Super Bowl in February.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the NFL Playoffs on TV including dates and UK times.

When are the NFL Playoffs?

NFL Playoffs started on 16th January culminating in the AFC and NFC Championship games on Sunday 30th January. The winner of each match will head to Super Bowl LVI in February.

The Wild Card Round kicked off the Playoffs. That stage saw 12 teams go into battle, with the top team in each of the AFC and NFC Conferences handed byes through to the Divisional round.

The Divisional Round is effectively the quarter-finals, with no further byes, just eight teams slogging it out for supremacy.

Winners from that round will now square off in the Championship games to determine the winner of the AFC and NFC Conferences who will face each other in the Super Bowl.

NFL Playoffs TV schedule

All UK time.

Sunday 30th June

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals (8pm)

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers (11:30pm)

You can watch the drama unfold live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 7pm on Sunday 30th June.

You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports NFL for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month. Sky subscribers can watch online via the Sky Go app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the games through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

