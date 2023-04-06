Pereira enters this showdown as the UFC Middleweight Champion following his shock defeat of Adesanya with a stunning TKO in November 2022.

UFC 287 goes ahead with Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya to return to the octagon in Miami, Florida.

The 35-year-old former kick-boxing superstar has only fought four times in UFC and this rematch is undoubtedly his biggest encounter to date as he seeks to take a firm grip of the weight division.

Pereira was Adesanya's first conqueror in a middleweight clash. Adesanya will be determined to reclaim the title he had held since 2019.

Also on the card, Gilbert Burns takes on Jorge Masvidal, Rob Font faces Adrian Yanez and Kevin Holland collides with Santiago Ponzinibbio on the main card.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 287 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 287 start time?

UFC 287 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time on Sunday 9th April 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.

UFC 287 on TV and live stream

UFC 287 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.

Watch UFC 287 in the US

UFC 287 fight card

Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am (Sunday)

Alex Pereira (c) v Israel Adesanya – Middleweight

Gilbert Burns v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight

Rob Font v Adrian Yanez – Bantamweight

Kevin Holland v Santiago Ponzinibbio – Welterweight

Raul Rosas Jr. v Christian Rodriguez – Bantamweight

Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am (Sunday)

Kelvin Gastelum v Chris Curtis – Middleweight

Michelle Waterson v Luana Pinheiro – Women's Strawweight

Gerald Meerschaert v Joe Pyfer – Middleweight

Karl Williams v Chase Sherman - Heavyweight

Early preliminary card – not on UK TV

Cynthia Calvillo v Lupita Godinez – Women's Strawweight

Ignacio Bahamondes v Trey Ogden – Lightweight

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke v Steve Garcia – Featherweight

Jacqueline Amorim v Sam Hughes – Women's Strawweight

