UFC 287 on TV: UK time, live stream, TV and fight card
Your complete guide to UFC 287 including start time, fight card and TV coverage details.
UFC 287 goes ahead with Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya to return to the octagon in Miami, Florida.
Pereira enters this showdown as the UFC Middleweight Champion following his shock defeat of Adesanya with a stunning TKO in November 2022.
The 35-year-old former kick-boxing superstar has only fought four times in UFC and this rematch is undoubtedly his biggest encounter to date as he seeks to take a firm grip of the weight division.
Pereira was Adesanya's first conqueror in a middleweight clash. Adesanya will be determined to reclaim the title he had held since 2019.
Also on the card, Gilbert Burns takes on Jorge Masvidal, Rob Font faces Adrian Yanez and Kevin Holland collides with Santiago Ponzinibbio on the main card.
RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 287 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.
What is the UFC 287 start time?
UFC 287 TV coverage will start at 1am UK time on Sunday 9th April 2023.
The main card is expected to start around 3am UK time.
UFC 287 on TV and live stream
UFC 287 will be shown on BT Sport 1 from 1am.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also tune in with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream events via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Watch UFC 287 in the US
US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 287 will cost an additional $79.99 as it is a PPV event.
You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.
UFC 287 fight card
Main card – on BT Sport 1 from 3am (Sunday)
- Alex Pereira (c) v Israel Adesanya – Middleweight
- Gilbert Burns v Jorge Masvidal – Welterweight
- Rob Font v Adrian Yanez – Bantamweight
- Kevin Holland v Santiago Ponzinibbio – Welterweight
- Raul Rosas Jr. v Christian Rodriguez – Bantamweight
Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1 from 1am (Sunday)
- Kelvin Gastelum v Chris Curtis – Middleweight
- Michelle Waterson v Luana Pinheiro – Women's Strawweight
- Gerald Meerschaert v Joe Pyfer – Middleweight
- Karl Williams v Chase Sherman - Heavyweight
Early preliminary card – not on UK TV
- Cynthia Calvillo v Lupita Godinez – Women's Strawweight
- Ignacio Bahamondes v Trey Ogden – Lightweight
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke v Steve Garcia – Featherweight
- Jacqueline Amorim v Sam Hughes – Women's Strawweight
