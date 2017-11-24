England take on the Samoans in their third match-up of the Autumn internationals. The tie has taken on a political edge after the Pacific island's rugby union declared bankruptcy – should the Twickenham paymasters do more to support the wider rugby "family"?

England will be without Dylan Hartley, as Jamie George prepares to make his full debut at the helm. George Ford and Chris Robshaw will serve as co-captains in his absence.