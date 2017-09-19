Jeremy Corbyn snubbed Piers Morgan after an Arsenal match by speaking Spanish
And then rubbed salt in the wound on Twitter
Jeremy Corbyn delivered a fantastic burn to Piers Morgan after Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday.
The Good Morning Britain presenter wrote in his Daily Mail column that the Labour leader had started chatting with Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, and then proceeded to exclude him from the conversation by switching into fluent Spanish.
But wait, it gets better. Bellerin then commented on the above tweet, which went viral yesterday, poking fun at Morgan's perceived grievance.
Then, the leader of the Labour Party saw another opportunity to roast Morgan, much to the delight of, well, everybody.
Morgan tried to fan the flames of the conversation towards the perpetually-under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, but had little success.
Any day when Piers Morgan is the butt of the joke, it's a good day on the internet.