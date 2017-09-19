But wait, it gets better. Bellerin then commented on the above tweet, which went viral yesterday, poking fun at Morgan's perceived grievance.

Then, the leader of the Labour Party saw another opportunity to roast Morgan, much to the delight of, well, everybody.

Morgan tried to fan the flames of the conversation towards the perpetually-under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, but had little success.

Any day when Piers Morgan is the butt of the joke, it's a good day on the internet.