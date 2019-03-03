The American star recorded a personal course-record at Club de Golf Chapultepec as he won the WGC Mexico Championship last week.

However, he won’t be the only big name aiming for the grand prize in Palm Beach Gardens.

Ricky Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia are all involved in the tournament and will hope to challenge for Thomas’ crown.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible TV and live stream options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Honda Classic on TV and online.

When is the Honda Classic on?

The Honda Classic starts on Thursday 28th February and runs until Sunday 3rd March 2019.

Play begins around 1pm (UK time) each day and will run until around 11pm.

How to watch and live stream the Honda Classic

You can watch featured groups and main coverage live on Sky Sports Golf from 1pm until 11pm for the Thursday and Friday sessions.

Coverage on the final two days – Saturday and Sunday – will start at 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the tournament via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

