When is the Grand National 2022? How to watch Aintree race, TV channel and time
Your complete guide to watching the Grand National 2022 including TV and live stream details, dates, times and more.
The Grand National is one of the great British sporting occasions, soaked up by millions each year.
A crop of 40 runners and riders will battle over more than four miles of terrain in their quest for glory, either pushing each other along or sitting patiently waiting to strike on the home stretch.
Minella Times stole the show behind closed doors in 2021 as superstar jockey Rachael Blackmore etched her name into the history books.
She returns, mounted on the reigning champion horse, in 2022 but looks set for a tougher run than last year in front of a thunderous crowd at Aintree.
Minella Times is at the top of his weight and can expect to be swallowed up by a slew of favourites including Snow Leopardess, Delta Work and Any Second Now.
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Grand National in 2022 including time, date and how to watch on TV.
When is the Grand National 2022?
The event takes place on Saturday 9th April 2022.
Runners and riders will be determined to make the most of a return to action in front of mass crowds in 2022.
What time is the Grand National 2022?
The race will begin at the traditional time of 5:15pm.
It will be the sixth race of the day with plenty of drama taking place between now and then across the three-day festival.
How to watch the Grand National 2022 on TV and live stream
The whole day will be broadcast live on ITV with coverage starting at 2pm and running until 6:15pm.
You can also live stream the race via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Where is the Grand National held?
The Grand National 2022 will take place at its usual location, Aintree Racecourse, several miles north of Liverpool.
After a cancelled meeting in 2020 and races behind closed doors in 2021, fans will be desperate to make plenty of noise and soak up the atmosphere with a full crowd in 2022.
Who won the Grand National in 2021?
Minella Times stormed to victory in the 2021 Grand National as Rachael Blackmore stole the headlines in front of empty stands at Aintree.
She went 6 1/2 lengths ahead of runner-up Balko Des Flos, and almost two further lengths ahead of Any Second Now.
What are the Grand National famous fences?
There are 16 fences strewn throughout the Grand National course, with riders doing two laps of the circuit (missing out two of the fences on the second pass).
It is renowned for being a perilously tough ride for both runners and riders, and some of its infamous fences have become notorious for the challenges they provide.
The five most famous fences of all are as follows:
- Becher’s Brook
- Valentine's Brook
- The Chair
- Canal Turn
- Foinavon
Grand National runners and riders 2022
- Minella Times
H de Bromhead / Jockey: R Blackmore
- Delta Work
G Elliott / Jockey: J Kennedy
- Easysland
J O’Neill / Jockey: TBC
- Any Second Now
T Walsh / Jockey: M Walsh
- Run Wild Fred
G Elliott / Jockey: D Russell
- Lostintranslation
C Tizzard / Jockey: H Cobden
- Brahma Bull
W Mullins / Jockey: TBC
- Battleoverdoyen
G Elliott / Jockey: K Sexton
- Burrows Saint
W Mullins / Jockey: TBC
- Mount Ida
G Elliott / Jockey: D O’Regan
- Longhouse Poet
M Brassil / Jockey: TBC
- Fiddlerontheroof
C Tizzard / Jockey: B Powell
- Two For Gold
K Bailey / Jockey: D Bass
- Santini
P Gundry / Jockey: N Scholfield
- Samcro
G Elliott / Jockey: S Bowen
- Farclas
G Elliott / Jockey: J McGarvey
- Escaria Ten
G Elliott / Jockey: AP Heskin
- Good Boy Bobby
N Twiston-Davies / Jockey: D Jacob
- Lord Du Mensil
R Hobson / Jockey: TBC
- Coko Beach
G Elliott / Jockey: S Flanagan
- De Rasher Counter
E Lavelle / Jockey: T Bellamy
- Caribbean Boy
N Henderson / Jockey: N De Boinville
- Court Maid
H De Bromhead / Jockey: TBC
- Kildisart
B Pauling / Jockey: J Bowen
- Discorama
P Nolan / Jockey: TBC
- Top Ville Ben
P Kirby / Jockey: TBC
- Enjoy D’allen
C Murphy / Jockey: TBC
- Anibale Fly
AJ Martin / Jockey: TBC
- Dingo Dollar
S Thomson / Jockey: R Mania
- Freewheelin Dylan
D McLoughlin / Jockey: TBC
- Class Conti
W Mullins / Jockey: TBC
- Noble Yeats
E Mulllins / Jockey: S Waley-Cohen
- Mighty Thunder
L Russell / Jockey: D Fox
- Cloth Cap
J O’Neill / Jockey: TBC
- Snow Leopardess
C Longsdon / Jockey: A Coleman
- Agusta Gold
W Mullins / Jockey: TBC)
- Phoenix Way
H Fry / Jockey: TBC
- Deise Aba
P Hobbs / Jockey: TBC
- Blaklion
D Skelton / Jockey: H Skelton
- Poker Party
H de Bromhead / Jockey: TBC
- Death Duty
G Elliott / Jockey: TBC
- Domaine De L’isle
S Curran / Jockey: TBC
- Eclair Surf
E Lavelle / Jockey: TBC
- Fortescue
H Daly / Jockey: H Nugent
- Commodore
V Williams / Jockey: TBC
- School Boy Hours
N Meade / Jockey: TBC
- Romain De Senam
D Pipe / Jockey: TBC
- Roi Mage
P Griffin / Jockey: TBC
- Full Back
G Moore / Jockey: TBC
- Smoking Gun
G Elliott / Jockey: TBC
