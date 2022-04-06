The Radio Times logo

When is the Grand National 2022? How to watch Aintree race, TV channel and time

Your complete guide to watching the Grand National 2022 including TV and live stream details, dates, times and more.

Grand National TV
Getty Images
By
Published: Wednesday, 6th April 2022 at 12:29 pm

The Grand National is one of the great British sporting occasions, soaked up by millions each year.

Advertisement

A crop of 40 runners and riders will battle over more than four miles of terrain in their quest for glory, either pushing each other along or sitting patiently waiting to strike on the home stretch.

Minella Times stole the show behind closed doors in 2021 as superstar jockey Rachael Blackmore etched her name into the history books.

She returns, mounted on the reigning champion horse, in 2022 but looks set for a tougher run than last year in front of a thunderous crowd at Aintree.

Minella Times is at the top of his weight and can expect to be swallowed up by a slew of favourites including Snow Leopardess, Delta Work and Any Second Now.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Grand National in 2022 including time, date and how to watch on TV.

When is the Grand National 2022?

The event takes place on Saturday 9th April 2022.

Runners and riders will be determined to make the most of a return to action in front of mass crowds in 2022.

What time is the Grand National 2022?

The race will begin at the traditional time of 5:15pm.

It will be the sixth race of the day with plenty of drama taking place between now and then across the three-day festival.

How to watch the Grand National 2022 on TV and live stream

The whole day will be broadcast live on ITV with coverage starting at 2pm and running until 6:15pm.

You can also live stream the race via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Where is the Grand National held?

The Grand National 2022 will take place at its usual location, Aintree Racecourse, several miles north of Liverpool.

After a cancelled meeting in 2020 and races behind closed doors in 2021, fans will be desperate to make plenty of noise and soak up the atmosphere with a full crowd in 2022.

Who won the Grand National in 2021?

Minella Times stormed to victory in the 2021 Grand National as Rachael Blackmore stole the headlines in front of empty stands at Aintree.

She went 6 1/2 lengths ahead of runner-up Balko Des Flos, and almost two further lengths ahead of Any Second Now.

What are the Grand National famous fences?

There are 16 fences strewn throughout the Grand National course, with riders doing two laps of the circuit (missing out two of the fences on the second pass).

It is renowned for being a perilously tough ride for both runners and riders, and some of its infamous fences have become notorious for the challenges they provide.

The five most famous fences of all are as follows:

  • Becher’s Brook
  • Valentine's Brook
  • The Chair
  • Canal Turn
  • Foinavon

Grand National runners and riders 2022

  1. Minella Times
    H de Bromhead / Jockey: R Blackmore
  2. Delta Work
    G Elliott / Jockey: J Kennedy
  3. Easysland
    J O’Neill / Jockey: TBC
  4. Any Second Now
    T Walsh / Jockey: M Walsh
  5. Run Wild Fred
    G Elliott / Jockey: D Russell
  6. Lostintranslation
    C Tizzard / Jockey: H Cobden
  7. Brahma Bull
    W Mullins / Jockey: TBC
  8. Battleoverdoyen
    G Elliott / Jockey: K Sexton
  9. Burrows Saint
    W Mullins / Jockey: TBC
  10. Mount Ida
    G Elliott / Jockey: D O’Regan
  11. Longhouse Poet
    M Brassil / Jockey: TBC
  12. Fiddlerontheroof
    C Tizzard / Jockey: B Powell
  13. Two For Gold
    K Bailey / Jockey: D Bass
  14. Santini
    P Gundry / Jockey: N Scholfield
  15. Samcro
    G Elliott / Jockey: S Bowen
  16. Farclas
    G Elliott / Jockey: J McGarvey
  17. Escaria Ten
    G Elliott / Jockey: AP Heskin
  18. Good Boy Bobby
    N Twiston-Davies / Jockey: D Jacob
  19. Lord Du Mensil
    R Hobson / Jockey: TBC
  20. Coko Beach
    G Elliott / Jockey: S Flanagan
  21. De Rasher Counter
    E Lavelle / Jockey: T Bellamy
  22. Caribbean Boy
    N Henderson / Jockey: N De Boinville
  23. Court Maid
    H De Bromhead / Jockey: TBC
  24. Kildisart
    B Pauling / Jockey: J Bowen
  25. Discorama
    P Nolan / Jockey: TBC
  26. Top Ville Ben
    P Kirby / Jockey: TBC
  27. Enjoy D’allen
    C Murphy / Jockey: TBC
  28. Anibale Fly
    AJ Martin / Jockey: TBC
  29. Dingo Dollar
    S Thomson / Jockey: R Mania
  30. Freewheelin Dylan
    D McLoughlin / Jockey: TBC
  31. Class Conti
    W Mullins / Jockey: TBC
  32. Noble Yeats
    E Mulllins / Jockey: S Waley-Cohen
  33. Mighty Thunder
    L Russell / Jockey: D Fox
  34. Cloth Cap
    J O’Neill / Jockey: TBC
  35. Snow Leopardess
    C Longsdon / Jockey: A Coleman
  36. Agusta Gold
    W Mullins / Jockey: TBC)
  37. Phoenix Way
    H Fry / Jockey: TBC
  38. Deise Aba
    P Hobbs / Jockey: TBC
  39. Blaklion
    D Skelton / Jockey: H Skelton
  40. Poker Party
    H de Bromhead / Jockey: TBC
  41. Death Duty
    G Elliott / Jockey: TBC
  42. Domaine De L’isle
    S Curran / Jockey: TBC
  43. Eclair Surf
    E Lavelle / Jockey: TBC
  44. Fortescue
    H Daly / Jockey: H Nugent
  45. Commodore
    V Williams / Jockey: TBC
  46. School Boy Hours
    N Meade / Jockey: TBC
  47. Romain De Senam
    D Pipe / Jockey: TBC
  48. Roi Mage
    P Griffin / Jockey: TBC
  49. Full Back
    G Moore / Jockey: TBC
  50. Smoking Gun
    G Elliott / Jockey: TBC

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content