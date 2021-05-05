What time is the Spanish Grand Prix 2021? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race schedule

The Spanish Grand Prix already feels like a high-stakes affair, as the F1 2021 calendar gets into its stride with the first back-to-back race weekends this season.

Mercedes have shown improvement in each race so far, with Lewis Hamilton claiming the crown in Portugal last time out without being tested too toughly by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in second.

The two top cars looked closer this season in the opening pair of showdowns, but Hamilton’s masterful drive last weekend suggested that the German world champions Mercedes are fine-tuning their creation back into top form.

Verstappen will be determined to keep the pressure on in the early stages of the season as he hopes to prevent Hamilton building an unassailable lead.

Elsewhere, returning homeland hero Fernando Alonso produced his best performance for Alpine last time out and will be determined to succeed on home soil.

Compatriot Carlos Sainz Jr didn’t enjoy a great afternoon on the Algarve, but he will be pleased by Ferrari’s progress from last season and is expected to challenge former teammate Lando Norris in the McLaren as the season continues.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to the Spanish Grand Prix 2021 including dates, times and TV details, as well as exclusive analysis from Sky Sports F1 commentator Crofty ahead of every race.

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 9th May 2021. Check out our full F1 2021 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does the Spanish Grand Prix start in the UK?

The race begins at 2pm on Sunday 9th May 2021.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times below.

All the teams have had plenty of practice on this track over the years, as Barcelona is the usual track for winter testing, but they’ll still be keen to get to grips with the surface and weather this weekend.

Spanish Grand Prix schedule

Friday 7th April (from 10am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10:30am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 8th May (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Saturday 8th May (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 9th May (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2pm

How to watch Spanish Grand Prix on TV

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream the Spanish Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Spanish Grand Prix preview

With Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft

The battle to stay on track (literally)

DC: We’ve got two cars that are strong in different areas. Red Bull might be stronger in the higher speed corners as we saw at Imola, and maybe Mercedes have a bit of an advantage in the slower speed corners, as we might have seen in Bahrain and Portimao as well.

I absolutely think Mercedes have developed well. It’s really difficult to say one team has developed better than the other. What I think we’re seeing is that both teams are very much in the development phase for this year’s car, which might have a knock on for next year, you never know. They can’t afford to give up on this year’s development just yet because it might cost them dear. It’s fascinating.

Max Verstappen made key errors last weekend where he exceeded track limits in qualifying, and what could have been a pole position-winning time was deleted because he went off the track. It doesn’t matter how much Helmut Marco says, “Well, it’s not really fair, we need to do something about track limits.” We are, we’re enforcing them, therefore drivers have got to stick to the rules on that one. It’s very simple. They are the rules, abide by them. Everyone else did.

Ferrari improvements

DC: I think it’s a two-fold thing. The engine isn’t as bad as it was last year, and the chassis isn’t as draggy as it was last year. Last year, they had a very draggy car that was designed to have a lot more power, but for various reasons, most of their own doing, that power didn’t go with that car. So they’ve put that right to a certain extent and are just making their way slowly back to a position where they used to be.

I think it will be track-specific as well. Ferrari will pick up where others aren’t quite where they should be — Aston Martin, for instance. Ferrari have had to regroup a bit and just pick up the pieces from a year where they struggled, because there wasn’t a chance to make up the deficits that their own actions caused.

Getty Images

Fernando Alonso returns to Spain

DC: I knew about this a few weeks ago, Alpine were saying they didn’t really want to publicise it so much, but they have spoken about it now. They had big wind tunnel problems in the winter. That set them back a bit.

They seem to have put that right now and Fernando Alonso proved on Sunday that when he gets a sniff of a decent performance he is right on it. He’s like a crocodile, isn’t he? He’ll rest at about six heartbeats a minute, but the second he senses the prey is near, boom, he’s in.

Going back to Spain, fans aren’t there sadly, but how great would it have been to see that sort of performance by Alonso and the fans rushing to see him? He is too good to have been away from F1 and I’m really glad he’s back. I’m thoroughly enjoying watching Fernando when he’s on form and his performances will also push Esteban Ocon as well. I like the dynamic there. I think Fernando’s presence will only be a benefit to Esteban if he continues to raise his game, which I’m sure he can do.

The track

DC: Barcelona is a track that teams have got oodles of data on. They’ve been testing there for years, we’ve been racing there for years. They know what they need to make a decent car and a fast car around Barcelona.

It’s a great test of aero, one long straight. Other than that, some wonderfully medium-fast speed corners and a slow section at the end, which often gives us an indication for Monaco and who might be quite strong there. But I like it. The teams like it.

To me, it should suit Red Bull. I think that car will go very well. And I think if it’s hot as well, the temperature will certainly suit Red Bull that likes a bit of heat in its tyres. I’m not sure it’s the best track for overtaking, but we keep our fingers crossed that we’ll still see some decent action.

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up, check out our F1 2021 calendar guide.

